West Virginia boys and girls Class "AAA" All-State teams announced

The West Virginia boys and girls Class "AAA" All-State teams have been announced by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. 

Boys:

2nd Team:

Ty Walton- Sr. Beckley

3rd Team:

Mikey Penn- Sr. Beckley (Captain)

Eddie Christian- Sr. Beckley

Girls:

1st Team:

Haley McClure- So. Greenbrier East

2nd Team: 

Eliazbeth Cadle- So. Beckley 

3rd Team:

Laken Ball- Jr. Beckley 

