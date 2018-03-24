Wyoming County man hospitalized after multiple beatings, video posted on Snapchat

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Wyoming County man is in the hospital after being repeatedly beaten this week.



According to Prosecuting Attorney Michael Cochran, charges are forthcoming against multiple individuals who repeatedly beat a man and videotaped the attacks on Snapchat. He said the video on Snapchat has since been taken off.



Right now, the investigation is ongoing.



"The video was linked to Facebook and has been obtained by local authorities of which a current investigation is ongoing in which multiple felonies are expected to be filed in the near future against various individuals. Future details will be released shortly," said Cochran.



The Oceana Police Dept. and Wyoming County Sheriff's Dept. are both taking part in the investigation.

