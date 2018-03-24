"March for our Lives" rally takes place in Beckley

The “March for our Lives” rallies also took place locally, with events in both Raleigh and Greenbrier Counties.

Dozens gathered in uptown Beckley, to listen to speakers and one student calling for lawmakers to take legislative action on semi-automatic weapons.

The names of each of the victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting were read aloud, followed by a moment of silence.

Emmett Gathercole, an eighth grade student at Beckley-Stratton Middle School was one of the speakers had a message of his own for lawmakers.

"Why aren't you taking action?” Gathercole asked. “I don't need any assault weapons coming into my school. We could regulate guns a little bit more. We could ban guns with magazines that can shoot more than once."