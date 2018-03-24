Saving lives in the sky

In the skies of West Virginia, you might see an ambulance ... with wings. It's also called HealthNet, West Virginia's major not-for profit MedEvac service.

The crew, a pilot, flight nurse and flight paramedic, certainly don't have their heads in the clouds in the air. They're monitoring weather, pulse rates, altitude, blood pressure, speed, heart beats -- anything to keep their patients alive and the helicopter airborne.

"We receive a flight request, we're not given any information as to what the patient is, who the patient is, what the condition is so that nothing like that effects our decision-making process," says Pilot Scott Morgan.

It's not until after take-off in mid-air, that they know the details of the patient, whether it's a heart-attack or stroke.

"A two month old that's not breathing or in a bad car wreck, I might instinctively neglect my safety issues and try to get the flight. So we don't want to know what it is until we're in the air and dedicated to the flight," says Flight Paramedic Mark Brooks.

But when they get the do get the all clear

"We come out, do a walk around of the air craft .. make sure it's safe and ready to go.. climb in, fire this thing up, and get on our way," says Morgan.

Now, they're propelling to new medical heights -- every HealthNet flight now carries life-saving blood and plasma. There are only 6 others in the nation that do so.

"It means so much to patient care ... you know to give those vital things to someone who has a problem that may be bleeding out or a traumatic patient"

It also means.. mid-air miracles for West Virginians, no matter where or who they are.

"Whether it's a large city, large metropolitan area, or a very rural area, what's important is that everyone has access to the best medical care that our country can provide and often cases, the only way they can get that care ... is through air-medical services," says Morgan.