Saving lives in the sky - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Saving lives in the sky

Posted:
By Elizabeth Gabbert, Producer
Connect
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

In the skies of West Virginia, you might see an ambulance ... with wings. It's also called HealthNet, West Virginia's major not-for profit MedEvac service.     

The crew, a pilot, flight nurse and flight paramedic, certainly don't have their heads in the clouds in the air. They're monitoring weather, pulse rates, altitude, blood pressure, speed, heart beats -- anything to keep their patients alive and the helicopter airborne.

"We receive a flight request, we're not given any information as to what the patient is, who the patient is, what the condition is so that nothing like that effects our decision-making process," says Pilot Scott Morgan.

It's not until after take-off in mid-air, that they know the details of the patient, whether it's a heart-attack or stroke.

"A two month old that's not breathing or in a bad car wreck, I might instinctively neglect my safety issues and try to get the flight. So we don't want to know what it is until we're in the air and dedicated to the flight," says Flight Paramedic Mark Brooks.

But when they get the do get the all clear

"We come out, do a walk around of the air craft .. make sure it's safe and ready to go.. climb in, fire this thing up, and get on our way," says Morgan.

Now, they're propelling to new medical heights -- every HealthNet flight now carries life-saving blood and plasma. There are only 6 others in the nation that do so.

"It means so much to patient care ... you know to give those vital things to someone who has a problem that may be bleeding out or a traumatic patient"

 It also means.. mid-air miracles for West Virginians, no matter where or who they are.

 "Whether it's a large city, large metropolitan area, or a very rural area, what's important is that everyone has access to the best medical care that our country  can provide and often cases, the only way they can get that care ... is through air-medical services," says Morgan.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Indictment: Waterslide in fatal accident was 'deadly weapon'

    Indictment: Waterslide in fatal accident was 'deadly weapon'

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:01 AM EDT2018-03-24 06:01:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this July 9, 2014, file photo, riders go down the water slide called "Verruckt" at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan. A former executive with the Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy died on the...(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this July 9, 2014, file photo, riders go down the water slide called "Verruckt" at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan. A former executive with the Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy died on the...
    A former executive with the Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy died on a giant waterslide has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.More >>
    A former executive with the Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy died on a giant waterslide has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.More >>

  • Maryland school shooting victim has died

    Maryland school shooting victim has died

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:01 AM EDT2018-03-24 06:01:06 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More >>
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More >>

  • $800k funding initiative announced

    $800k funding initiative announced

        Almost $800 dollars in funding from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services will go to Rainelle Medical Center Inc. in Rainelle and Change Inc. in Weirton.      

    More >>

        Almost $800 dollars in funding from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services will go to Rainelle Medical Center Inc. in Rainelle and Change Inc. in Weirton.      

    More >>

  • Saving lives in the sky

    Saving lives in the sky

    In the skies of West Virginia, you might see an ambulance ... with wings. It's also called HealthNet, West Virginia's major not-for profit MedEvac service.      

    More >>

    In the skies of West Virginia, you might see an ambulance ... with wings. It's also called HealthNet, West Virginia's major not-for profit MedEvac service.      

    More >>

  • Man facing multiple charges of assault, abuse

    Man facing multiple charges of assault, abuse

         A man was arrested Friday in Fayette Co. and is facing multiple charges of assault and abuse.  

    More >>

         A man was arrested Friday in Fayette Co. and is facing multiple charges of assault and abuse.  

    More >>

  • Ground breaking held for Tazewell Co. train station

    Ground breaking held for Tazewell Co. train station

    The Tazewell Train Station opened up it's doors for the community to celebrate it's restoration and re-purposing.  The Ground Breaking Ceremony took place today at 2pm, proving that the station is headed towards being fully restored.  Support from leaders was seen throughout the event and Tazewell High School choir "Green T's" opened up the ceremony.  The train station is expected to bring a boost to tourism and continued success for the local communit...

    More >>

    The Tazewell Train Station opened up it's doors for the community to celebrate it's restoration and re-purposing.  The Ground Breaking Ceremony took place today at 2pm, proving that the station is headed towards being fully restored.  Support from leaders was seen throughout the event and Tazewell High School choir "Green T's" opened up the ceremony.  The train station is expected to bring a boost to tourism and continued success for the local communit...

    More >>

  • Villanova 3s shoot down West Virginia pressure 90-78

    Villanova 3s shoot down West Virginia pressure 90-78

    Villanova's 3-point party rolled past the pressure of West Virginia to bring the Wildcats to the doorstep of another Final Four two seasons after winning a national championship.

    More >>

    Villanova's 3-point party rolled past the pressure of West Virginia to bring the Wildcats to the doorstep of another Final Four two seasons after winning a national championship.

    More >>

  • Prolonged winter is welcomed by some

    Prolonged winter is welcomed by some

    Although it's officially spring time, winter weather just won't budge.  With more snow in the forecast for this weekend, it seems like the cold season has overstayed its welcome. But for some, that's a good thing.  

    More >>

    Although it's officially spring time, winter weather just won't budge.  With more snow in the forecast for this weekend, it seems like the cold season has overstayed its welcome. But for some, that's a good thing.  

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.