Man facing multiple charges of assault, abuse

A man was arrested Friday in Fayette Co. and is facing multiple charges of assault and abuse.

The Fayette Co. Sheriff's Dept. Eric Dalton Morris, 24, of South Carolina allegedly abused victims between the ages of 9 and 15 at residences in Pax and Montgomery.

Morris is facing charges of First Degree Sexual Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, First Degree Sexual Abuse-Forcible Compulsion Without Consent, Sexual Abuse by a Parent/Guardian/Custodian to a Child and 10 counts of Third Degree Sexual Assault with a Person who is Mentally Defective/Incapacitated.

Morris posted a bond of $50,000 and was released from custody.