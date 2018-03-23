$800k funding initiative announced

Almost $800k dollars in funding from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services will go to Rainelle Medical Center Inc. in Rainelle and Change Inc. in Weirton.

Sen. Joe Manchin says every West Virginian deserves accesss to quality healthcare and sufficient funding. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says the funding will help ensure that regardless of where they live or their economic circumstances, West Virginians will continue to access these services leading to a better quality of life.