$800k funding initiative announced - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

$800k funding initiative announced

Posted:
By Melinda Zosh, WVVA News Evening Anchor/ Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography

    Almost $800k dollars in funding from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services will go to Rainelle Medical Center Inc. in Rainelle and Change Inc. in Weirton. 

    Sen. Joe Manchin says every West Virginian deserves accesss to quality healthcare and sufficient funding. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says the funding will help ensure that regardless of where they live or their economic circumstances, West Virginians will continue to access these services leading to a better quality of life.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Indictment: Waterslide in fatal accident was 'deadly weapon'

    Indictment: Waterslide in fatal accident was 'deadly weapon'

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:01 AM EDT2018-03-24 06:01:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this July 9, 2014, file photo, riders go down the water slide called "Verruckt" at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan. A former executive with the Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy died on the...(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this July 9, 2014, file photo, riders go down the water slide called "Verruckt" at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan. A former executive with the Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy died on the...
    A former executive with the Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy died on a giant waterslide has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.More >>
    A former executive with the Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy died on a giant waterslide has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.More >>

  • Maryland school shooting victim has died

    Maryland school shooting victim has died

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:01 AM EDT2018-03-24 06:01:06 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More >>
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More >>

  • $800k funding initiative announced

    $800k funding initiative announced

        Almost $800 dollars in funding from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services will go to Rainelle Medical Center Inc. in Rainelle and Change Inc. in Weirton.      

    More >>

        Almost $800 dollars in funding from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services will go to Rainelle Medical Center Inc. in Rainelle and Change Inc. in Weirton.      

    More >>

  • Saving lives in the sky

    Saving lives in the sky

    In the skies of West Virginia, you might see an ambulance ... with wings. It's also called HealthNet, West Virginia's major not-for profit MedEvac service.      

    More >>

    In the skies of West Virginia, you might see an ambulance ... with wings. It's also called HealthNet, West Virginia's major not-for profit MedEvac service.      

    More >>

  • Man facing multiple charges of assault, abuse

    Man facing multiple charges of assault, abuse

         A man was arrested Friday in Fayette Co. and is facing multiple charges of assault and abuse.  

    More >>

         A man was arrested Friday in Fayette Co. and is facing multiple charges of assault and abuse.  

    More >>

  • Ground breaking held for Tazewell Co. train station

    Ground breaking held for Tazewell Co. train station

    The Tazewell Train Station opened up it's doors for the community to celebrate it's restoration and re-purposing.  The Ground Breaking Ceremony took place today at 2pm, proving that the station is headed towards being fully restored.  Support from leaders was seen throughout the event and Tazewell High School choir "Green T's" opened up the ceremony.  The train station is expected to bring a boost to tourism and continued success for the local communit...

    More >>

    The Tazewell Train Station opened up it's doors for the community to celebrate it's restoration and re-purposing.  The Ground Breaking Ceremony took place today at 2pm, proving that the station is headed towards being fully restored.  Support from leaders was seen throughout the event and Tazewell High School choir "Green T's" opened up the ceremony.  The train station is expected to bring a boost to tourism and continued success for the local communit...

    More >>

  • Villanova 3s shoot down West Virginia pressure 90-78

    Villanova 3s shoot down West Virginia pressure 90-78

    Villanova's 3-point party rolled past the pressure of West Virginia to bring the Wildcats to the doorstep of another Final Four two seasons after winning a national championship.

    More >>

    Villanova's 3-point party rolled past the pressure of West Virginia to bring the Wildcats to the doorstep of another Final Four two seasons after winning a national championship.

    More >>

  • Prolonged winter is welcomed by some

    Prolonged winter is welcomed by some

    Although it's officially spring time, winter weather just won't budge.  With more snow in the forecast for this weekend, it seems like the cold season has overstayed its welcome. But for some, that's a good thing.  

    More >>

    Although it's officially spring time, winter weather just won't budge.  With more snow in the forecast for this weekend, it seems like the cold season has overstayed its welcome. But for some, that's a good thing.  

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.