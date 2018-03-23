High School baseball & softball scoreboard 03/23 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School baseball & softball scoreboard 03/23

Baseball:

Bluefield 6- Pikeview 4

Tazewell 2- Honaker 1

Chapmanville 3- Westside 0

Shady Spring 4- Point Pleasant 3

Softball:

Shady Spring 9- Westside 4

Wyoming East 8- Logan 0

