Prolonged winter is welcomed by some

Although it's officially spring time, winter weather just won't budge.

With more snow in the forecast for this weekend, it seems like the cold season has overstayed its welcome. But for some, that's a good thing.

"It's not uncommon for us to get big snows in March, and sometimes you'll see some of your best skiing in the month of March simply because when the weather patterns come through, that's when they're doing the big dumps on us," said Tom Wagner, the executive vice president of Winterplace Ski Resort.

While many locals are sick of winter weather, those at Winterplace want it to stick around for as long as possible.

"Well that's what we're all about, winter time and snow, and getting in the outdoors with family and friends," Wagner explained. "That's what we're all about, and this is a great time to do it. And of course, we're in spring time and what are you looking at? Mild temperatures and plenty of snow."

Some skiers and snowboarders in the area are also excited to see a prolonged winter.

"I welcome it because it presents more opportunities to ski and snowboard," said Richard Goff, a local skier. "We had such an off and on winter anyway. What bothers me are all of these gloomy days. That's when I get tired of winter, not when it's sunny and snowy. I think it gives you a little bit of a lift even if you don't ski or snowboard."

But even for an avid skier like Goff, it's about time for the seasons to change.

"Squeeze it until the last drop, and hopefully next week it'll be warm and we can do something else," he said.

Winterplace will be taking things day by day and monitoring the weather as frequently as possible to determine how much longer they can stay open.