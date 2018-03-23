West Virginia boys basketball Class "AA" All-State teams announc - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

West Virginia boys basketball Class "AA" All-State teams announced

Posted:
(WVVA) -

The West Virginia boys basketball Class "AA" all-state teams have been announced by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. 

2nd Team: 

Mookie Collier- Sr. Bluefield (Captain)

Shane Jenkins- Sr. Westside

Corey Hatfield- Sr. Westside

Andrew Work- Jr. Oak Hill

3rd Team: 

McQuade Canada- So. Wyoming East 

McKinley Mann- Jr. James Monroe

Honorable Mention: 

Michael Beasley- Oak Hill 

Braden Crews- Bluefield

Jacob Ellis- Westside 

Jonathan Hatcher- River View

Cole Honaker- Shady Spring

R.J. Hood- Wyoming East

Jalen Hudson- Liberty

Darrick McDowell- Oak Hill

Steven Williams- Shady Spring 

