Raleigh County schools honored for voter registration

SOPHIA/ SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) Two Raleigh County schools were honored Friday for registering 100 percent of their eligible students to vote during two different ceremonies.



Secretary of State Mac Warner and local dignitaries were on hand to honor Independence High School and Shady Spring High School with the Randolph Jennings Award.



Jennings was the West Virginia Senator who helped pave the way for a constitutional amendment granting citizens between the ages of 18 and 21 the right to vote. He argued if the young adults were old enough to fight in World War II, they were old enough to select their elected leaders.



Friday's celebrations coincided with the anniversary of the 26th Constitutional Amendment granting the young adults the right to vote.

The student-led voter registration efforts resulted in 153 new voters at Shady Spring High School and a 139 new voters at Independence High School.