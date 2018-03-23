NRCTC to serve up 'Volleyball for Autism'

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) New River Community and Technical College (NRCTC) is serving up 'Volleyball for Autism' in April.



The school is currently registering teams for the game and looking for t-shirt sponsors. The deadline to register is April 2, 2018, the same day as World Autism Day.

The actual game is on Saturday, April 14, in Beckley. According to NRCTC's Public Relations Dir. Jenni Canterbury, money raised during the event will go to benefit families through Autism for Health and the Un-prescription.

"Autism Health and the Un-prescription do amazing things for not just our area, but surrounding states. The money will benefit people in West Virginia. So anyone who is struggling to get those services, this will help them get what they need."



To register, email coordinators at volleyball4autism@gmail.com.