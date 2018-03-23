Preparations underway for 'Empty Bowls' fundraiser

. Most of the heavy, wet snow again (generally 4-8") is expected along and east of I-77More >>
. Most of the heavy, wet snow again (generally 4-8") is expected along and east of I-77More >>
Two Raleigh County schools were honored Friday for registering 100 percent of their eligible students to vote during two different ceremonies.More >>
Two Raleigh County schools were honored Friday for registering 100 percent of their eligible students to vote during two different ceremonies.More >>
New River Community and Technical College (NRCTC) is serving up 'Volleyball for Autism' in April.More >>
New River Community and Technical College (NRCTC) is serving up 'Volleyball for Autism' in April.More >>
Feeding the hungry is the focus of a fundraiser happening in Beckley on Saturday.More >>
Feeding the hungry is the focus of a fundraiser happening in Beckley on Saturday.More >>
More than 140 different organizations turned out for a job fair Friday hosted by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center in Beaver.More >>
More than 140 different organizations turned out for a job fair Friday hosted by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center in Beaver.More >>
In a swing through West Virginia on Friday, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia, touted the passage of 'Jessie's Law.'More >>
In a swing through West Virginia on Friday, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia, touted the passage of 'Jessie's Law.'More >>