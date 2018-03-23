Preparations underway for 'Empty Bowls' fundraiser

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Feeding the hungry is the focus of a fundraiser happening in Beckley on Saturday.



The Quota Club is hosting their 5th annual 'Empty Bowls' event at the The Place at the United Methodist Temple.



From 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., anyone can pay $15 and receive a bowl of soup, bread, dessert, and pick up a handcrafted clay bowl. Volunteers work all year to paint the bowls following a generous donation of clay and paint by the Beckley Area Foundation (BAF).



According to organizer Angela Crook, money raised will help area food pantries throughout the year. "When we started this we had four food pantries. Now we have 13. The need is so great. When people go home with the bowl, we want them to realize that's what some people get to eat in a day."



There will also be a silent auction to benefit the pantries.

Crook said dozens of local businesses and organizations have made a contribution to make this year's Empty Bowls event the best yet.