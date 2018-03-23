More than 140 employers meet with prospective candidates at WV job fair

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) More than 140 different organizations turned out for a job fair Friday hosted by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia, at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center in Beaver.



Vendors ranged from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to Toyota to Facebook. A Facebook employee and Shady Spring native Christian Martine was the keynote speaker during Friday's fair.



One of the organizers Lisa Moten said she hopes the fair inspired other West Virginians to reach for their next career opportunity.



"I think it's very important to showcase West Virginia talent. It gives others hope and it ignites people to go stronger and harder in their education goals."



The fair wrapped up with a stop by Sen. Manchin late Friday afternoon.