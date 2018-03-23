Senator touts passage of 'Jessie's Law' in W.Va. swing

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) In a swing through West Virginia on Friday, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia, touted the passage of 'Jessie's Law.'



The bill was passed as part of a spending bill that will help inform doctors of patients with a history of opioid problems. It establishes best practices for physicians and hospitals when it comes to information sharing, flagging a patient's history just as they would any other life-threatening medication.



'Jessie's Law' is named after Jessie Grubb, a West Virginian who Sen. Manchin said the legislation could have saved.



"We lost this beautiful little girl at the age of 30. She didn't die in vain now because we have hospitals that now have a law they have to abide by," said Sen. Manchin during a stop at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging.



Grubb died in 2016 after battling addiction and being released from the hospital.