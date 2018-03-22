"Jessie's Law" is a step in the right direction

On Friday, March 22, West Virginia senator Joe Manchin secured the passage of "Jessie's Law", which is a bill aimed towards helping doctors obtain information regarding a patient's history of opioid use. The goal is to make sure that those who struggle with drug addiction don't get hooked on more narcotics.

The state of West Virginia is in desperate need of help to fight the opioid problem, and locals know it.

"'Crisis' would be the word that I would definitely use," said Katie Shular, the women's program director at Life Changers Outreach. "Everywhere you go, everywhere you see it. I was just at a gas station yesterday and saw a deal right in front of me between two cashiers."

Those at Life Changers Outreach feel optimistic about the bill.

"I think that it's definitely a step forward. We're recognizing that it's an epidemic, and that it's controlling people's lives," said Linsey Philpott, the assistent marketing director at Life Changers Outreach.

But while many believe that any step against the opioid crisis is a step in the right direction, some still believe that there is still a lot that needs to be done.

"I think that they are moving forward some. But of course, there's always more that all of us can do to help it," Shular said.

The bill will now proceed to the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Energy and Commerce for consideration.