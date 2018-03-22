Mount View's Minco and Thompson sign with Glenville State

Two more local high school football players have made it official that will be headed on to the next level. In McDowell County at Mount View High School this afternoon.Golden Knight players Fred Minco and Ryan Thompson signed on to head up to I-79 to play for the Glenville State Pioneers. Both are ready for the next opportunity that awaits them.

"It's a blessing really. I can't thank my coaches enough, God, my family, everyone who doubted me. The teachers, the students, that pushed me a whole lot. I love people doubting me. It just like pushes me to a whole other level. So yea, it's huge," said Minco.

"It's really exciting. I really like playing football. I mean I've been playing since I was little. It's really in my blood and that's really all I know. It feels good to play with a couple more teammates at the next level. Really know who I'm going to hangout with, train with, get better and better each year," said Thompson.

