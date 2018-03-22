Mount View's Minco and Thompson sign with Glenville State

Mount View football players Fred Minco and Ryan Thompson signed their letters of intent with Glenville State on Thursday.More >>
The West Virginia girls basketball Class "AA" all-state teams have been announced by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.More >>
The West Virginia girls basketball Class A all-state have been announced by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.More >>
The James Monroe baseball has expectations as they begin the new season.More >>
Concord sweeps West Liberty in a Monday doubleheader in Athens.More >>
High School Baseball Scoreboard 03/19:More >>
Jevon Carter scored 28 points, Lamont West added 18 off the bench and West Virginia overwhelmed its in-state rival beating Marshall 94-71 on Sunday night in the second-round of the NCAA Tournament.More >>
Jevon Carter scored 21 points, had eight assists and six steals, Teddy Allen added 16 points and No. 5 seed West Virginia overwhelmed 12th-seeded Murray State 85-68 in the first round of the East Region on Friday.More >>
No. 13 seed Marshall beat Wichita State 81-75 in the first round of the East Region on Friday.More >>
Greater Beckley and Beckley lose in the state tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.More >>
