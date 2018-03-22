West Virginia girls basketball Class "AA" All-State teams announ - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

West Virginia girls basketball Class "AA" All-State teams announced

Posted:
(WVVA) -

The West Virginia girls basketball Class "AA" all-state teams have been announced by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. 

1st Team: 

Gabby Lupardus- Sr. Wyoming East (Captain)

Emily Saunders- Jr. Wyoming East

2nd Team:

Kara Sandy- Sr. Wyoming East

Jazz Blankenship- Jr. Wyoming East

Jasiah Smith- So. Bluefield

3rd Team:

Autumn Spangler- Jr. Bluefield (Captain)

Laken McKinney- So. Pikeview

Kiersten Roberts- Sr. River View 

Honorable Mention: 

Shiloh Bailey- Pikeview

Lexi Bolen- Independence

Makayla King- Oak Hill

Gracie Mann- James Monroe

Makayla Morgan- Westside

