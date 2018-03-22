Mercer County students "Kick Butts" in the court room - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Mercer County students "Kick Butts" in the court room

Posted:
By Jennifer Roberts, Multimedia Journalist- Bluefield Newsroom
PRINCETON, WV (WVVA) -

The annual "Kicks Butts Day" took place today at the Mercer County Courthouse, an event to fight against tobacco companies. 

Students from all four Mercer County High Schools participated in a Mock Trial. They portrayed numerous roles including jury members, lawyers and clerks. The defendant on trial was the big tobacco companies. 

The message from this event was clear: create a tobacco-free generation. Students were pushing for the community to get involved and reject marketing that encourages youth to take tobacco products.

The event was led and organized by Students Against Destructive Decisions, fighting to keep other kids from taking tobacco products. It was also supported by the Montcalm Church of Christ Youth Group. 

There were over 1,000 planned events all across the country and will continue  to "Kick Butts" every year. 

