Bluefield's Junior Police Officer goes viral

With shows like "Cops" and CSI, kids see a lot of portrayals of police officers that are not quite accurate.

They can even seem scary at times, but one Bluefield, VA, police officer is trying to change that -- with the help of his junior officer, of course.

"That's glass, right? But it's not just regular glass," said Officer Horn, a Bluefield, Virginia. "Is it bulletproof?" said Hayden.

It's not every day a little boy gets to see the inside of police department, hold the key to a jail cell, or dig into police reports.

"Some officers stay here and do files and some chase bad guys?" said Hayden. "Nope. We're all out there chasing bad guys -- and we all have to do files," said Officer Horn.



But it is every day that Hayden is near a police officer. His dad serves as a special agent.

But he sees his dad as -- dad.

"He does a good job. He does a lot. Even when I want him to have fun with me, well he has to do good work, and he does," said Hayden.

So when he got to know officer Frank Horn and was named a junior police officer, he saw things a bit differently.

"Frank I were just talking ..." said John, Hayden's dad.

"And Hayden was putting up groceries," said Officer Horn.

That's when Officer Horn gave him a badge.

"I thought to stand back and take a picture. We posted it to his Facebook page and kept getting share after share...4,400 views," said Hayden's dad.

"So many people saw it, I can't believe it," said Hayden.

But this badge is more than just a sticker, it means Hayden or any junior police officer has a new friend, someone they can call whose human just like them.:"

"They need to see us as not just a character on a movie scene. They need to know that we're real human beings, and we have feelings,

and we care. We have a genuine concern for the children and the citizens of our town," said Officer Horn.

"We want children to approach police officers if they need help -- we don't want police officers to be someone who they're scared of," said Hayden's dad.

Hayden, well, he's certainly not scared.

"They serve and protect," said Hayden.

He might just become one someday.

"I'm still working it out. I'm trying to think if I want to be in the officer or the army... I'm thinking it out," said Hayden.