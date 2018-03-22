School officials say levy needed for Summers County students to compete

The Summers County Board of Education has requested an Excess School Levy and they are working to inform voters about the issue.

The proposed Levy calls for $8 million over the next five years which averages out to almost $1.6 million per year.

Kim Rodes says that this infusion of money could bring Summers up to an equal footing with other counties for improving opportunities for students as well as attracting the best educators.

"It’s going to allow us to increase our instructional programming in such a way that will allow our students to be truly competitive with the bordering county, which all have levies,” said Summers County School Superintendent Kim Rhodes. [It] will allow our kids to have a different, broader, richer skill set than what they currently have.”

One public information event took place earlier this week and more are planned before the election on May 8.

A previous school levy in Summers County expired in 1982.

Read the Excess School Levy below:

AN ORDER OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE COUNTY OF SUMMERS DIRECTING AN ELECTION TO BE HELD TO AUTHORIZE ADDITIONAL TAX LEVIES FOR THE FISCAL YEARS BEGINNING JULY 1, 2019, JULY 1, 2020, JULY 1, 2021, JULY 1, 2022, AND JULY 1, 2023

BE IT ORDERED BY THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE COUNTY OF SUMMERS:

The Board of Education of the County of Summers, finding that the maximum levies for current expenses authorized by Article 8, Chapter 11, of the West Virginia Code, as last amended, will not provide sufficient funds for the payment of the current expenses of the Board of Education of the County of Summers, including expenditures for the purposes hereinafter stated, and that an election should be held to authorize additional levies as provided for under the provision of Section 16, Article 8, Chapter 11 of the West Virginia Code, as last amended, it is hereby ordered:

(1) That the purposes for which funds are needed are to maintain and improve the instructional programs and the operation of school services in Summers County including, but not limited to:

(2) The approximate amount considered necessary for said purposes in said five (5) fiscal years is the sum of $1,598,241 annually.

(3) The total amount necessary to carry out the above purposes is $7,991,205 or the sum of $1,598,241 annually.

(4) That the separate and aggregate assessed valuation of each class of taxable property within its jurisdiction is as follows:

Class I $0.00

Class II $226,358,584.00

Class III $221,485,743.00

Class IV $58,417,652.00

Aggregate $506,261,979.00

(5) That the proposed maximum rate of levy in cents on each class of property per $100.00 valuation within the Summers County School district shall remain as follows:

Class I 10.70 cents

Class II 21.40 cents

Class III 42.80 cents

Class IV 42.80 cents

(6) That the years to which the proposed levy shall apply are the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2019, July 1, 2020, July 1, 2021, July 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023.

(7) That no issuance of bonds is proposed in connection with this levy.

(8) That the Board of Education of the County of Summers is hereby authorized and empowered to expend, during the term of this levy, the surplus, if any, accruing in excess of the amounts needed for any of the above stated purposes, plus excess collections due to increased assessed valuations to enrich, supplement, and improve the educational services and/or facilities in the public schools of the County of Summers. In the event that the amount collected is less than the amounts noted for the aforementioned purposes, the Board of Education expenditures may be reduced in any particular category or categories, as may be required.

(9) In the event the Board of Education of the County of Summers shall obtain additional money, by grant or otherwise, from the state or federal government or from any agency of either, or from any other source, for the purposes aforesaid, such additional money may be used either in substitution for, or in addition to, the sums obtained from such additional levies as said Board of Education of the County of Summers may from time to time determine.

(10) That should any item in the aforementioned purposes be declared unconstitutional or invalid due to judicial or legislative action, affected funds will be distributed among remaining unaffected items.

(11) That the Board of Education of the County of Summers may, if the Board deems it to be in its best interests, reduce these said rates in any given year or years during the term of this levy after determining the sufficiency of funds for school purposes for the next ensuing taxable year.

(12) That the question of such tax levies shall be submitted to a vote at an election to be held on May 8, 2018.

(13) That notice calling such election shall be given by the publication of this Order once each week for two successive weeks before said election in two newspapers of opposite politics and of general circulation in the Summers County School District. All the provisions of the laws concerning general elections shall apply as far as they are practicable, with the exception of the provisions contained in Section 17, Article 8, Chapter 11 of the West Virginia Code, as last amended.

(14) That the ballot to be used at such election shall be in form as follows:

OFFICIAL LEVY BALLOT

BOARD OF EDUCATION

SUMMERS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

LEVY ELECTION

May 8, 2018

Election to authorize additional levies for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2019, July 1, 2020, July 1, 2021, July 1, 2022, July 1, 2023, and for the purposes of maintaining and improving the instructional programs and the operation of school services in Summers County, according to the Order of the Board of Education of the County of Summers entered on the _13_ day of __February____, 2018, including, but not limited to:

A. To provide funds for direct services to students and student safety, including Summers County Schools’ after school and summer programs and STEAM program, busing to after school and summer programs, school field trips and instructional programming resources, prevention resource officers, graduation and drop-out prevention programs, and upgrades to cameras and fire-prevention systems.

APPROXIMATE ANNUAL AMOUNT OF: $729,625

B. To provide funds for maintenance of and upgrades to facilities, including the completion of an auxiliary building at Summers County High School, a new gymnasium at Talcott Elementary School, roof repairs/replacement at Summers Middle School, sewer upgrades at Summers Middle School, expansion of a multi-purpose room at Jumping Branch Elementary School, upgrades to the playground and parking lot at Jumping Branch Elementary School, upgrades to the cooling tower at Summers Middle School, purchase of new property and construction of a new facility to serve as a bus garage, and miscellaneous upgrades to facilities and janitorial equipment and supplies.

APPROXIMATE ANNUAL AMOUNT OF: $400,000

C. To provide funds to enable citizens to attend extracurricular and athletic activities at Summers County High School and Summers Middle School, including transportation for athletic teams to attend away games.

APPROXIMATE ANNUAL AMOUNT OF: $199,100

D. To provide funds for student-related community services, including support of the Summers County Library, Camp Summers, the Summers County 4-H Program, and Yummy Bags.

APPROXIMATE ANNUAL AMOUNT OF: $45,000

E. To provide funds to support employee benefit programs and school cleanliness, including dental and optical coverage for school employees, tuition reimbursement for professional and service personnel other than current administrators, and to provide funds to support two custodian positions to provide maintenance to school grounds.

APPROXIMATE ANNUAL AMOUNT OF: $224,516

TOTAL APPROXIMATE NET ANNUAL AMOUNT NEEDED AFTER DUE ALLOWANCES FOR DELINQUENT TAXES, DISCOUNTS, AND EXONERATIONS: $1,598,241

Should any item in the aforementioned purposes be declared unconstitutional or invalid due to judicial or legislative action, affected funds will be distributed among remaining unaffected items.

The Board of Education of the County of Summers may, if the Board deems it to be in its best interests, reduce these said rates in any given year or years during the term of this levy after determining the sufficiency of funds for school purposes for the next ensuing taxable year. The Board of Education of the County of Summers is hereby authorized and empowered to expend, during the term of this levy, the surplus, if any, accruing in excess of the amounts needed for any of the above stated purposes, plus excess collections due to increased assessed valuations to enrich, supplement, and improve the educational services and/or facilities in the public schools of the County of Summers. In the event that the amount collected is less than the amounts noted for the aforementioned purposes, the Board of Education expenditures may be reduced in any particular category or categories, as may be required.

In the event the Board of Education of the County of Summers shall obtain additional money, by grant or otherwise, from the state or federal government or from any agency of either, or from any other source, for the purposes aforesaid, such additional money may be used either in substitution for, or in addition to, the sums obtained from such additional levies as said Board of Education of the County of Summers may from time to time determine.

The approval on May 8, 2018, of an additional levy for each $100.00 assessed valuation of property shall be 10.70 cents on Class I property; 21.40 cents on Class II property; 42.80 cents on Class III property; and 42.80 on Class IV property.