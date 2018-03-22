"Jessie's Law" added to omnibus bill

On Friday, March 22, West Virginia senator Joe Manchin secured the passage of "Jessie's Law", which is a bill aimed towards helping doctors obtain information regarding a patient's history of opioid use.More >>
The annual "Kicks Butts Day" took place today at the Mercer County Courthouse, an event to fight against tobacco companies. Students from all four Mercer County High Schools participated in a Mock Trial. They portrayed numerous roles including jury members, lawyers and clerks. The defendant on trial was the big tobacco companies. The message from this event was clear: create a tobacco-free generation. Students were pushing for the community to get involved...More >>
Heavy, wet, snow will again become a concern into this weekend....More >>
With shows like "Cops" and CSI, kids see a lot of portrayals of police officers that are not quite accurate. They can even seem scary at times, but one Bluefield, VA, police officer is trying to change that -- with the help of his junior officer, of course.More >>
Life after death is something everyone wonders about at one point or another. But rarely does anyone ever come as close as Kim Buttrum and lives to talk about it.More >>
Meteorologist Katherine Thompson is busting the toxic snow myth.More >>
The Summers County Board of Education has requested an Excess School Levy and they are working to inform voters about the issue.More >>
A bipartisan measure to help medical professionals be made aware of a patient's past substance abuse issues has been added to Congress's $1.3 trillion spending bill.More >>
