"Jessie's Law" added to omnibus bill

A bipartisan measure to help medical professionals be made aware of a patient's past substance abuse issues has been added to Congress's $1.3 trillion spending bill.

According to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, the addition of "Jessie's Law" into the omnibus bill will ensure its passage. The bill is named after Jessie Grubb, a West Virginia native who died of an opioid overdose. Though she was a recovering addict, Grubb was prescribed opioids after a stay in a Michigan hospital in February 2016. She died the following day. According to her family, the hospital was informed about her past addiction but the message never made it to the discharging physician.

I am so proud to get Jessie’s Law included in the omnibus bill, guaranteeing its passage. This legislation will save lives,” Senator Manchin said. “Jessie’s Law is bipartisan, commonsense legislation that will help ensure physicians and other medical professionals have knowledge of a patient’s previous substance use disorder when determining appropriate medical care. This legislation honors the life of Jessie, someone who was lost too soon to something that was 100 percent preventable. Jessie’s Law will help prevent parents around our country from experiencing the grief that her parents feel and will help protect those struggling with substance use disorder. It has been an honor to have worked to solidify her legacy so it stands long after us.”

"Jessie's Law" will give recovering addicts the option to have their opioid abuse disorder included their medical records. It was reintroduced earlier this year by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.