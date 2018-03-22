Appalachian Bible College mourns death of adventure leader whose near-death experiences inspired thousands

Life after death is something everyone wonders about at one point or another. But rarely does anyone ever come as close as Kim Buttram and live to talk about it.



The former Adventure Coordinator at Appalachian Bible College who died Sunday had not one, but multiple near-death experiences after battling brain cancer in 2012, and later after being hit by a car leaving the Beckley fireworks.

He shared his experience from the 2012 brain surgery in a sermon at his Church.



"God met me like I've never been met by God before. I went through the shadow of the valley of death and he was there."



Thousands of friends and colleagues mourned Buttram's loss Thursday, including missionary Gabriel Garrison. He met Buttram as a guide at Appalachian Bible College several years ago.



"The first summer I worked for him, he should have fired me but he didn't. Instead he offered to mentor me and walk me along my path with Jesus.



Another friend Hamlet Smith remembers Buttram as a man who led by his example, bringing hope to the hopeless. "He didn't want praise. He didn't want glory. He wanted glory to God. He loved the Bible and people. I'm just one of thousands he touched."



For Smith, it is a message from the rafting trips, hikes, and sermons, that still speaks today in Buttram's 2012 sermon.



"God said we have today. We don't have tomorrow. We worry about tomorrow and we plan for tomorrow. But we don't have tomorrow."



