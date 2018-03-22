Tazewell Easter egg hunt moved indoors - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Tazewell Easter egg hunt moved indoors

The time and place for a planned Easter egg hunt in the Town of Tazewell has changed due to the potential for winter weather.

The annual event was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 24 at 2 p.m. at Lincolnshire Park.  According to organizer Irma Mitchell, the egg hunt will now take place at 9 a.m. at Nuckolls Hall at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds. 

The "Easter Egg Hunt" is free and open to all kids through the fifth grade. 

