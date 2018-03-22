Strangers helping strangers during the snowstorm - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Strangers helping strangers during the snowstorm

MCDOWELL COUNTY (WVVA) -

During the snow storm on Wednesday, some good people in McDowell County did not let an obstacle stop them. 

Just in the south of Maybeury, a tree, overload by snow, fell on Route 52 blocking most of the road.

The incident created problems for drivers. Two men tried to unsuccessfully to remove the tree by themselves. Then, another driver stopped his Jeep and decided to help by putting his 4-wheel drive to good use.

The all deal was caught on video.

