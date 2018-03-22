Snow on the way this weekend

A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Bland, Wythe, Giles, Southeast Raleigh and Southeast Fayette counties from Saturday morning to Sunday morning.

CURRENT WATCHES/WARNINGS/ADVISORIES

(WVVA): Low pressure will move into the area from the southwest early Saturday, bringing heavy wet snow, occasionally mixing with rain throughout the day. Much like the last event, we will have a wide range of snow totals depending on elevation and the battle between warm and cold air. Most of the heavy, wet snow again (generally 4-8") is expected along and east of I-77. Those further west (western Tazewell, Wyoming, McDowell, Buchanan, Northwest Raleigh, and Northwest Fayette) will see more mixing with rain throughout the day, resulting in a trace-to lighter snow amounts. Not everyone will see snow at the same times of the day, but when it does come down, snowfall rates may be so high at times that the warm roads will still have accumulation on occasion, making for hazardous travel. Power issues may arise as well as the weight of this snow will again put stress on the lines.

Snow will end by Sunday morning, and we look to have a more Spring-like warm up develop into next week. Stay tuned!