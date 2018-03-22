More snow on the way Saturday and Sunday

A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR Greenbrier and Monroe counties from Saturday morning to Sunday morning.

CURRENT WATCHES/WARNINGS/ADVISORIES

(WVVA): Ole Man Winter will just not leave! The rest of our Thursday and Friday look quiet, but heavy, wet, snow will again become a concern into this weekend. An area of low pressure riding out of the TN valley and then transferring energy to the coast (much like the last two Winter events) will occur this Saturday. Snow for most areas looks to start as early as 9:00 AM Saturday, and will continue on and off (occasionally mixing with rain for some) through Sunday morning before winding down Sunday evening.

Much like the last event, there will be wide range of snow totals across our viewing area due to elevation, and the battle between cold and warm air. The same areas that received the bulk of the snow this past week, along and east of I-77, and along and north of the I-64 corridor, will once again receive the heaviest totals with this event. Most of Mercer, northern Wythe, Giles, northwest Raleigh, northwest Fayette, and far eastern Tazewell county may receive around 3-6" of snow. Greenbrier, Monroe, NE Summers, SE Raleigh, SE Fayette, and Pocahontas counties look to receive 6-12" inches of snow, again depending elevation. Areas far west of I-77 will see much more rain mixing in, so snow totals in those areas look lighter, around 1-3".

We will be working on the snow forecast diligently over the next 48 hours- stay tuned for changes and updates to our forecast! Regardless, prepare for another significant snow that will cause hazardous travel and power outages into the weekend.