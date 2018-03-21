CWA Strike Update

The Communication Workers of America strike against Frontier is now just shy of three weeks old.

The protesters have been manning the pickets lines in Princeton, Bluefield, Beckley and Welch...

... and say they are there to ensure that the company puts more money into this area...

... to preserve jobs and improve their service here in West Virginia.

The recent wintery weather is testing the resolve of the men and women in the fight of their professional lives.

Elisha Edgell says that despite the hardships, she and her fellow union members are determined to see this through.

Edgell added that the public support is helping them stay strong for however long they have to be out on the picket line.