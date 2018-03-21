De-winterizing your vehicle for spring

Even though the two Virginia's were filled with snow on the first couple days of spring, the new season is in fact here. For car owners in the area, that means that it's time to make a few changes to your vehicles.

"Check your wiper blades, always check your oil, and it's always a nice thing to do a good wash and wax to really clean underneath your vehicle," said Chad Hutchens, the service manager at Pantili in Princeton, WV.

According to Hutchens, it's important to check wiper blades because winter conditions can damage them, which would in turn damage a vehicle's windshield.

It's also important to look at a vehicle's oil.

"It's always a good idea to check your oil. Even if your car just sits during the winter, you should still go ahead and replace that oil," Hutchens explained.

Hutchens also said that the salt that gets placed on roads during the winter can cause rust on a vehicle's undercarriage, so it's important to get your car thoroughly washed as much as possible.

"You want to make sure your suspension components get cleaned of all the salt, and up in your fender wells is also where most of the salt and stuff gets thrown as well," he said.

But perhaps the most important of all, everyone should check on their tires. Hutchens says that winter weather can change a tire's air pressure, which can damage them. He also says that people should consider using a separate set of tires during the winter than they do for the rest of the year.

"Typically your straight tread tire won't go in the snow, so changing your tires can mean everything," he said.

De-winterizing your vehicle may cost a few extra bucks, but it could go a long way in keeping cars, trucks and SUV's in prime condition.