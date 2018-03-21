Tazewell Co. Administrator retiring

The Tazewell Co. Board of Supervisors has announced that County Administrator Pat Green will retire on June 1st.

Green has been working for Tazewell Co. since 1974 and was appointed Assistant County Administrator in 2002. She served as Interim County Administrator on four separate occasions before being appointed County Administrator in 2015.

During her tenure she has been involved with several landmark events in Tazewell Co.'s Government. Green oversaw converting the county's employee health insurance to a self insured plan and oversaw a long term operating agreement for the county's landfill, each of which save the county hundreds of thousands of dollars annually, according to the Tazewell Co. Board of Supervisors. Under Green the county also began an Emergency Medical Service in Bluefield and Pocahontas that stabilized services for both of those communities. Green also eliminated positions at the county including "Assistant County Administrator" and "Information Technology and Public Safety Director," accomplishing further savings for the county.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to work with Pat for nearly fourteen years. No matter what issues swirl around us, Pat always keeps her eyes on what is best for Tazewell County's residents," said Tazewell Co. Attorney Eric Young.

Green plans to continue to be involved with First United Methodist Church (Bluefield, VA) and her church choir.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to work for Tazewell County and to serve as County Administrator," said Green." I'm sure the county will continue to move forward in a positive direction. I'm looking forward to starting a new chapter in my life that will include time well spent with my family and friends."

Young will serve as Interim County Administrator effective June 1st and for the rest of 2018.