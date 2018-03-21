How safe is the bridge you're driving over?

The investigation continues into the bridge collapse in Miami that killed six people.

Officials in West Virginia and Virginia are discussing how they can help prevent a tragedy like that here.

"Your kids ride on the school bus -- who's protecting them going across that bridge? It's us. We're basically doctors for bridges," said Ryan Hall, a West Virginia bridge inspector.

The bridge in Florida was built using accelerated technology, meaning it was installed in six hours. Inspectors in West Virginia said most bridges in our states are built much more slowly and on location."

"It is a very important thing in this state, as far as inspections, [to] keep up with it and don't get behind on it, so we can protect everybody that we need to protect," said Hall.

West Virginia inspectors attended a bridge safety convention to learn new techniques.

"We'll be demonstrating how to use a drone in bridge inspection," said Chad Robinson, who works on West Virginia's bridge maintenance.



When they do find bridges in need of critical repair, they follow a strict protocol.

"If they do find something, that would be a safety concern to the public, they are instructed to close the bridge down immediately to the public, call 911, [and] call supervisors until that can be utilized," said Robinson.

But many bridges across the country have been deemed "structurally deficient." This does not mean they are likely to collapse or unsafe, but they do require maintenance.

According to the Washington Post, in Mercer County, a little over sixteen percent of bridges are "structurally deficient."

The national average is around nine percent.

Officials tend to give extra attention to these structures.

"We have about ninety-five percent that are in good or fair shape. We do have that five percent that we watch out for. Those are our older bridges," said Michelle Earl, communications manager for VDOT's Bristol area.

Right now, the West Virginia Department of Highways is also searching for more inspectors an engineers to bridge the gap.

"These guys and women are out there day in and day out that do these bridge inspections. And they have family that crosses these structures, so they take a lot of pride in it, and it's a big responsibility," said Robinson.