Police: BB gun found at West Virginia elementary school

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Police say a BB gun has been found on the campus of a West Virginia elementary school.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial told The Herald-Dispatch the weapon and a student at Central City Elementary School were taken into custody. He told the paper that "the gun was taken very quickly."

He did not release the name or grade of the student.

Jedd Flowers, a spokesman for the school district, said no injuries were reported. He confirmed that a "serious violation" of the student code of conduct occurred, but declined to release additional details citing student confidentiality.

