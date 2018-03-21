Creating Strong Families connects parents to resources

Today the first ever Creating Strong Families event was held in McDowell County. This community resource fair aimed to help parents of young children.

Both parents, and children, visited the Armory in Welch on Monday. While some kids were learning the nuances of soccer, parents were there to learn about the resources available to them. Kierstein Lester, who lives near Gary, is the mother of four. She explains what attracted her to this resource fair. "To learn about the different insurance plans I could apply for. Learning about different programs for my kids to be in. The 4-H soccer is a great one."

Many organizations... from 4-H, to WIC, to Unicare... had displays and booths set-up. Shannon Pace of The Community Crossing explains what inspired the event. "Our goal is to get as many resources to our families as we can. We don't want our families to walk away saying, 'I don't know where to go to find a good pediatrician.' Or... 'I don't know how to breast feed my child.' Or... 'Should I use formula over breast milk?'"

Though many moms attend events like this, they often get overlooked by the dads. William Lawrence of Maximus says he's hoping that's something that can change. Lawrence has spoken at several events like this in the past, and noticed a common theme. "Basically, it was a community baby shower. And one of the things I've noticed... because I've gone to quite a few of these throughout the 18 counties that I have... is that there was really nothing for the fathers."

Lawrence believes it's time for old stereotypes to be broken. "Be a coddler, and be soft as well. And that those kids understand that, that dad is not just somebody who's there just when it's time to discipline."

