U.S. Attorney announces special unit to investigate public corruption

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) Southern West Virginia's chief federal investigator sent out a strong warning to public officials who may be abusing their position of power on Tuesday: "We're watching."



It is all part of the roll-out of a new Public Integrity Special Investigations Unit set up by U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart. The goal is to root out public officials who may be using their position of power for personal gain.



"Public corruption is something every U.S. attorney should be looking at. We wanted to bring together the best forces in terms of looking at every element of corruption, whether it's campaign finance, grant money and FEMA dollars, or corrupt officials," said Stuart.



Success of the task force depends largely on public information, explained Stuart. The task force is looking for help identifying any federal, state, or local official who may be using their position for personal gain.



"Somebody asked me if this is a warning to anybody in particular. It's a warning to anybody who is lying, stealing, or taking advantage of the public," said Stuart.



Twelve different agencies will be part of the task force, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation Division, Inspector General’s Offices of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, West Virginia State Police, West Virginia Commission on Special Investigations, West Virginia State Auditor’s Office, and the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.



But the most vital person, adds Stuart, isn't any high ranking official. It is the everyday citizens who choose not to look the other way.



"It's the folks on main street everyday who think government is not operating right. It's not entirely anonymous. But I give you my word, we're just looking for the public to help us."



To start a dialogue, click on the red button called 'corruption' at http://www.justice.gov/usao-sdwv or by calling 1-800-659-USAO.