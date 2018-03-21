SLIDESHOW: Spring 2018 snowstorm

The Communications Workers of America are in Day 18 of their work stoppage against Frontier Communications.More >>
A springtime snowstorm dumps nearly a foot of snow in some parts of the Two Virginias. Here you will find reader/ viewer submitted photos taken on March 21, 2018.More >>
Virginia State Police say they've responded to more than 240 traffic crashes since midnight and are asking drivers to avoid going out in the snow.More >>
The highest elevations of Fayette, Raleigh, Western Greenbrier, and Western Pocahontas counties may see up to 10 inches in some spotsMore >>
Today in Maryland, yet another school shooting. Just before classes began this morning, three students were shot at a high school, including the gunman. The shooter was later pronounced dead at the hospital.More >>
