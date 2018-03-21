SLIDESHOW: Spring 2018 snowstorm - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

SLIDESHOW: Spring 2018 snowstorm

Posted:
(WVVA) -

A springtime snowstorm dumps nearly a foot of snow in some parts of the Two Virginias.

Here you will find reader/ viewer submitted photos taken on March 21, 2018. If you have a photo share, click here to email it to us. Please make sure to include your name and information about where the photo was taken.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Austin bombing suspect blows himself up as SWAT moves in

    Austin bombing suspect blows himself up as SWAT moves in

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:58 PM EDT2018-03-21 18:58:18 GMT
    Police in Texas says they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it's related to the recent spate of bombings.More >>
    Police in Texas says they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it's related to the recent spate of bombings.More >>

  • CWA Strike Day 18

    CWA Strike Day 18

    The Communications Workers of America are in Day 18 of their work stoppage against Frontier Communications.

    More >>

    The Communications Workers of America are in Day 18 of their work stoppage against Frontier Communications.

    More >>

  • SLIDESHOW: Spring 2018 snowstorm

    SLIDESHOW: Spring 2018 snowstorm

    A springtime snowstorm dumps nearly a foot of snow in some parts of the Two Virginias. Here you will find reader/ viewer submitted photos taken on March 21, 2018.

    More >>

    A springtime snowstorm dumps nearly a foot of snow in some parts of the Two Virginias. Here you will find reader/ viewer submitted photos taken on March 21, 2018.

    More >>

  • Police in Virginia respond to 240 crashes as snow falls

    Police in Virginia respond to 240 crashes as snow falls

    Virginia State Police say they've responded to more than 240 traffic crashes since midnight and are asking drivers to avoid going out in the snow.

    More >>

    Virginia State Police say they've responded to more than 240 traffic crashes since midnight and are asking drivers to avoid going out in the snow.

    More >>

  • Snow continues through Wednesday

    The highest elevations of Fayette, Raleigh, Western Greenbrier, and Western Pocahontas counties may see up to 10 inches in some spots

    More >>

    The highest elevations of Fayette, Raleigh, Western Greenbrier, and Western Pocahontas counties may see up to 10 inches in some spots

    More >>

  • $500K bond for shooting suspect's brother in school trespass

    $500K bond for shooting suspect's brother in school trespass

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:04:38 GMT
    (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. Cruz, the brother of Nikolas Cruz charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was arrested Monday, March 19, ...(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. Cruz, the brother of Nikolas Cruz charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was arrested Monday, March 19, ...
    The brother of the 19-year-old man who has confessed to gunning down 17 people at a Florida high school spent the night in jail after he was arrested authorities arrested him for trespassing on the campus.More >>
    The brother of the 19-year-old man who has confessed to gunning down 17 people at a Florida high school spent the night in jail after he was arrested authorities arrested him for trespassing on the campus.More >>

  • Mercer Schools focus on protecting students, employees

    Mercer Schools focus on protecting students, employees

    Today in Maryland, yet another school shooting. Just before classes began this morning, three students were shot at a high school, including the gunman. The shooter was later pronounced dead at the hospital. 

    More >>

    Today in Maryland, yet another school shooting. Just before classes began this morning, three students were shot at a high school, including the gunman. The shooter was later pronounced dead at the hospital. 

    More >>

  • Free prescriptions and appointments for Virginia's under-insured

    Free prescriptions and appointments for Virginia's under-insured

    Contact the Mountain Care Center at (276) 498-5260. Location: 8252 Riverside Drive, Oakwood, Va. 24631 According to the Virginia Health Care Foundation, nearly eleven percent of Virginians under age sixty-five don't have health insurance. At the Mountain Care Center in Oakwood, Va., prescriptions are prepared with a purpose -- for low income patients who don't have prescription insurance. "I went through a rough time, and I lost my insurance. I'm a diabetic so I...More >>
    Contact the Mountain Care Center at (276) 498-5260. Location: 8252 Riverside Drive, Oakwood, Va. 24631 According to the Virginia Health Care Foundation, nearly eleven percent of Virginians under age sixty-five don't have health insurance. At the Mountain Care Center in Oakwood, Va., prescriptions are prepared with a purpose -- for low income patients who don't have prescription insurance. "I went through a rough time, and I lost my insurance. I'm a diabetic so I...More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.