Police in Virginia respond to 240 crashes as snow falls

Virginia State Police say they've responded to more than 240 traffic crashes since midnight and are asking drivers to avoid going out in the snow.

Police said in a statement that most of the 244 traffic crashes only involved damage to vehicles and there were no reported fatalities.

A spring snow storm is hitting much of Virginia, closing schools and offices.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather or winter storm advisory for much of the state.

8:59 a.m.:

Springtime snow is falling in much Virginia, making commutes hazardous and closing schools and offices.

Transportation officials urged Virginians Wednesday to avoid travel. Schools in Northern Virginia and other parts of the state were closed.

The spring nor'easter also caused the federal government to close its offices in the Washington area.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced that state agencies in the Richmond area would open two hours late.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.