CWA Strike Day 18 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

CWA Strike Day 18

Posted:
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVVA) -

The Communications Workers of America are in Day 18 of their work stoppage against Frontier Communications.

The CWA members are still picketing several Frontier Locations... including the main office in Bluefield.

Despite the harsh and unpredictable weather... they say their resolve is stronger than ever...

... and they intend to brave the elements until they get the resolution that will save their jobs and improve service for their customers.

CWA Union Local 2276 President Johnny Bailey says that the morale on the picket line is high...

... and the support from the community is helping them endure the bad weather

  • NEWSMore>>

  • CWA Strike Day 18

    CWA Strike Day 18

    The Communications Workers of America are in Day 18 of their work stoppage against Frontier Communications. The CWA members are still picketing several Frontier Locations... including the main office in Bluefield. Despite the harsh and unpredictable weather... they say their resolve is stronger than ever... ... and they intend to brave the elements until they get the resolution that will save their jobs and improve service for their customers. CWA Union Local 2276 President Johnny...More >>
    The Communications Workers of America are in Day 18 of their work stoppage against Frontier Communications. The CWA members are still picketing several Frontier Locations... including the main office in Bluefield. Despite the harsh and unpredictable weather... they say their resolve is stronger than ever... ... and they intend to brave the elements until they get the resolution that will save their jobs and improve service for their customers. CWA Union Local 2276 President Johnny...More >>

  • $500K bond for shooting suspect's brother in school trespass

    $500K bond for shooting suspect's brother in school trespass

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:04:38 GMT
    (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. Cruz, the brother of Nikolas Cruz charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was arrested Monday, March 19, ...(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. Cruz, the brother of Nikolas Cruz charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was arrested Monday, March 19, ...
    The brother of the 19-year-old man who has confessed to gunning down 17 people at a Florida high school spent the night in jail after he was arrested authorities arrested him for trespassing on the campus.More >>
    The brother of the 19-year-old man who has confessed to gunning down 17 people at a Florida high school spent the night in jail after he was arrested authorities arrested him for trespassing on the campus.More >>

  • Mercer Schools focus on protecting students, employees

    Mercer Schools focus on protecting students, employees

    Today in Maryland, yet another school shooting. Just before classes began this morning, three students were shot at a high school, including the gunman. The shooter was later pronounced dead at the hospital. 

    More >>

    Today in Maryland, yet another school shooting. Just before classes began this morning, three students were shot at a high school, including the gunman. The shooter was later pronounced dead at the hospital. 

    More >>

  • Free prescriptions and appointments for Virginia's under-insured

    Free prescriptions and appointments for Virginia's under-insured

    Contact the Mountain Care Center at (276) 498-5260. Location: 8252 Riverside Drive, Oakwood, Va. 24631 According to the Virginia Health Care Foundation, nearly eleven percent of Virginians under age sixty-five don't have health insurance. At the Mountain Care Center in Oakwood, Va., prescriptions are prepared with a purpose -- for low income patients who don't have prescription insurance. "I went through a rough time, and I lost my insurance. I'm a diabetic so I...More >>
    Contact the Mountain Care Center at (276) 498-5260. Location: 8252 Riverside Drive, Oakwood, Va. 24631 According to the Virginia Health Care Foundation, nearly eleven percent of Virginians under age sixty-five don't have health insurance. At the Mountain Care Center in Oakwood, Va., prescriptions are prepared with a purpose -- for low income patients who don't have prescription insurance. "I went through a rough time, and I lost my insurance. I'm a diabetic so I...More >>

  • Winter storm warnings issued for Tuesday night-Wednesday

    The highest elevations of Fayette, Raleigh, Western Greenbrier, and Western Pocahontas counties may see up to 10 inches in some spots

    More >>

    The highest elevations of Fayette, Raleigh, Western Greenbrier, and Western Pocahontas counties may see up to 10 inches in some spots

    More >>

  • March 2018: More than 50 indicted in Tazewell County

    March 2018: More than 50 indicted in Tazewell County

    More than 50 people have been indicted by the latest grand jury in Tazewell County. 

    More >>

    More than 50 people have been indicted by the latest grand jury in Tazewell County. 

    More >>

  • Court decides whether tree-sitters may continue their protest of Mountain Valley Pipeline

    Court decides whether tree-sitters may continue their protest of Mountain Valley Pipeline

    The latest fight over the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) played out in a Monroe County courtroom on Tuesday.

    More >>

    The latest fight over the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) played out in a Monroe County courtroom on Tuesday.

    More >>

  • Princeton restaurant offers authentic Mexican food

    Princeton restaurant offers authentic Mexican food

    A local restaurant held its official ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon in Princeton.

    More >>

    A local restaurant held its official ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon in Princeton.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.