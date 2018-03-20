CWA Strike Day 18

The Communications Workers of America are in Day 18 of their work stoppage against Frontier Communications.

The CWA members are still picketing several Frontier Locations... including the main office in Bluefield.

Despite the harsh and unpredictable weather... they say their resolve is stronger than ever...

... and they intend to brave the elements until they get the resolution that will save their jobs and improve service for their customers.

CWA Union Local 2276 President Johnny Bailey says that the morale on the picket line is high...

... and the support from the community is helping them endure the bad weather