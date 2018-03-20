West Virginia girls basketball Class "A" All-State teams announc - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

West Virginia girls basketball Class "A" All-State teams announced

Posted:
(WVVA) -

The West Virginia girls basketball Class "A" all-state teams have been announced by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. 

1st Team:

Hannah Taylor- Sr. Summers County

2nd Team: 

Jenny Wilson- Jr. Midland Trail

Hannah Foster- Jr. Valley

3rd Team:

Shauna Harless- Sr. Meadow Bridge

Taylor Isaac- Fr. Summers County 

Honorable Mention:

Savannah Bailey- Montcalm

Tiffani Cline- Summers County

Emily Dickerson- Midland Trail

Gracie Gipson- Valley

Mallorie Hendricks- Fayetteville

Lydia Jackson- Greater Beckley

Gavin Pivont- Summers County 

Kenley Posten- Greenbrier West 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.