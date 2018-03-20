James Monroe baseball motivated for 2018

James Monroe is coming off of a season where they managed to make it all the way to the AA state semifinals before losing to the eventual state champions Bridgeport. This year expectations for the team are higher than ever and the Mavericks are ready to prove doubters wrong

"Maybe a lot of people thought last year that us getting through the our section or the region might have thought that us making it to the state tournament might have thought that it was a little bit of a fluke um, but that's must motivation for us to work a little harder and try to prove those doubters wrong," said assistant coach Steve Newberry.

To prove the doubters wrong the team is using last years success as motivation for the new season. "I think the success that these guys had last year has has really motivated them to get even better and its bread some enthusiasm," said Newberry.

One of those players that's been motivated the most, is ace pitcher Grant Mohler. "You know i pushed myself as hard as I could. Going up there and losing to a very good Bridgeport team by just a couple of runs it's tough it's heartbreaking, but it also gives you hope that you can play with the best and it makes you want to work harder motivates you a little bit. In the offseason I made sure I did that extra rep, that extra sprint, to hopefully get over that next challenge., said Mohler.

Senior Connor Moore says that he and the rest of the seniors have their thoughts on a ring."It's our last ride to get that ring. Its definitely motivating me and Grant and the other seniors to push the rest of our team a little harder to get one game further then me made it last year," Moore said.

The Mavericks are slated to begin their season on Friday against Mount View.

