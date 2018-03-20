Free prescriptions and appointments for Virginia's under-insured

Contact the Mountain Care Center at (276) 498-5260. Location: 8252 Riverside Drive, Oakwood, Va. 24631

According to the Virginia Health Care Foundation, nearly eleven percent of Virginians under age sixty-five don't have health insurance.

At the Mountain Care Center in Oakwood, Va., prescriptions are prepared with a purpose -- for low income patients who don't have prescription insurance.

"I went through a rough time, and I lost my insurance. I'm a diabetic so I take two different kinds of insulin ... and I was really stressed out about it, until I found this place," said Charles Clevenger.

As of this month, eligible patients can see a nurse practitioner for free.

The nurse, Sharon Deel, now comes once a week and tends to see patients with chronic diseases. Diabetes, depression, and hypertension top the list.

"There are so many people in this community that wouldn't get the healthcare that they should get had not been for people like her that care about the community, " said Danette Eastep, a patient at the clinic.

Without the clinic, many have nowhere to turn.

What would you have done if you didn't come here? "I really don't know, " said Clevenger.

Where would you have gone if you didn't come here? "I don't know where I'd have went to," said Clay Potter , a patient at the clinic.

The most important part of their services is not the all the prescriptions, but the people who hand them to them. Patients say staff truly gets to know their patients and go out into the community.

"This is home for me. So I've seen my family struggle with the same problems. So that's why I wanted to do this," said Sharon Deel, the nurse practitioner.

Randall Cole the pharmacist, will travel to see patients and provide wellness services, to check cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar free of charge. And to him, it's priceless.

"It's my dream come true -- my goal since undergrad, and now I get to come back to my community and give back it's a blessing," said Cole.

And for patients like Clay, getting to know those at the clinic has been the best medicine.

"They're like family to me now" said Clay Potter.