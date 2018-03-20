Mercer Schools focus on protecting students, employees

Today in Maryland, yet another school shooting. Just before classes began this morning, three students were shot at a high school, including the gunman. The shooter was later pronounced dead at the hospital. In the wake of recent school-related shootings, James McDowell takes a look at what Mercer County Schools is doing, to protect their students and their faculty.

Every Mercer County school already has some security equipment installed, but some schools have more than others. At a recent Board of Education meeting, members voted to purchase extra security equipment to install at those schools. Superintendent Deborah Akers explains, "We are extending the measures where you have to gain access through pushing a buzzer, and being allowed into the building, in some of our buildings where we didn't have that yet."

One of the schools that already has this style of security system in place is Bluefield Intermediate School. When visitors come to the entrance, they push a button, which allows office staff to see who is on the other side of the door. Principal Jeff Johnson says this allows the staff to better monitor potential guests. "She does have the opportunity to ask questions. You know, 'What's the reason for you visit?' Then she can make that determination, whether she needs to ask further questions or whatever."

Arabella Price is the mother of two children, one of whom attends Bluefield Intermediate. She says she appreciates the work Mercer County Schools do to keep her children safe. "The more security in these schools, the better. I like the fact that I have to buzz in, to come in and pick up my children. It makes it a lot more safer."

Johnson adds, "There is, you know, a certain part that makes that a little bit better. And makes everyone here at the school feel a little more secure for that."

Mercer County Schools will be holding Active Shooter training for employees. That is happening in June.

