Court decides whether tree-sitters may continue their protest of Mountain Valley Pipeline

UNION, W.Va. (WVVA) The latest fight over the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) played out in a Monroe County courtroom on Tuesday, when Judge Robert Irons denied MVP's request for an injunction against tree protesters who have been camped out for weeks on the Appalachian Trail.



The 3.5 billion dollar pipeline is slated to bring natural gas from Northwestern West Virginia to Southern Virginia.



During Tuesday's hearing, the company's attorneys claimed the protesters were sitting in their right-of-way --an area on Peter's Mountain in Monroe County where MVP is trying to build a borehole underneath the Appalachian Trail. An attorney for the protesters responded to their request for an injunction by punching holes in those claims, saying their tree camp technically sits outside the zone.



Ultimately, the decision came down to maps, which even Judge Irons acknowledged were difficult to read.



"The MVP maps change. They're unclear and they're hard to read as the Judge showed us today," said Maury Johnson, a protester of the pipeline.



While the focus of Tuesday's hearing was a boundary dispute, protesters said afterwards their end goal is to stop the pipeline with the safety of their water supply being a top concern.



"God said we must take care of our water for our future. MVP is a limited liability company -- people need to realize what that means," said Cookie Cole, a nearby landowner. "It means they can destroy your water and set out a tank and say, 'here, have your water now."



The protesters, for now, can continue to tree-sit. But once construction of the pipeline approaches, the question is -- will the protesters move closer?



It was a question Cole declined to answer. "The plan is to get everybody to realize what's going up, take notice, and help save our water."

