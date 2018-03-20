Princeton restaurant offers authentic Mexican food - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Princeton restaurant offers authentic Mexican food

Posted:
By WVVA Newsroom
PRINCETON, WV (WVVA) -

A local restaurant held its official ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon in Princeton.

The El Toro Mexican Restaurant is located inside the Princeton Shopping Center on Stafford Drive.

The restaurant first opened its doors late last year.

"We're all excited,” said manager David Lovely. “All of my employees are here and excited, wishing for everyone to come down so they can give great service and serve our great food to everybody."

More information can be found on the restaurant’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/el-toro-restaurant-princeton-1725482494424775/

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.