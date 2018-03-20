Princeton restaurant offers authentic Mexican food

A local restaurant held its official ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon in Princeton.

The El Toro Mexican Restaurant is located inside the Princeton Shopping Center on Stafford Drive.

The restaurant first opened its doors late last year.

"We're all excited,” said manager David Lovely. “All of my employees are here and excited, wishing for everyone to come down so they can give great service and serve our great food to everybody."

More information can be found on the restaurant’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/el-toro-restaurant-princeton-1725482494424775/