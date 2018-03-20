Police: woman hit with stray bullet outside school - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Police: woman hit with stray bullet outside school

Posted: Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - Police say a stray bullet hit a woman who was picking up a child at a Virginia elementary school.

Portsmouth Police said Tuesday that detectives do not believe the woman was targeted intentionally when she was shot outside Douglass Park Elementary School Monday afternoon.

Police said the woman was hit in the upper thigh and suffered injuries that do not appear life threatening.

Police said they are looking for the shooter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.