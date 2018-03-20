McDowell County man charged with kidnapping woman, stealing vehi - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

McDowell County man charged with kidnapping woman, stealing vehicle

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Police in McDowell County have arrested a man who's accused kidnapping a woman, covering her head with a cloth, and stealing her vehicle.

According to court documents, the victim was dropped off in a remote area. The suspect then drove to another area of the county and set the vehicle on fire.

Randall Dean Hendrickson, II, 26, of War, WV was charged with kidnapping, grand larceny and destruction of property. He was taken to Southwestern Regional Jail. 

