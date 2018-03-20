McDowell County man charged with kidnapping woman, stealing vehicle

The highest elevations of Fayette, Raleigh, Western Greenbrier, and Western Pocahontas counties may see up to 10 inches in some spotsMore >>
More than 50 people have been indicted by the latest grand jury in Tazewell County.More >>
The latest fight over the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) played out in a Monroe County courtroom on Tuesday.More >>
A local restaurant held its official ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon in Princeton.More >>
The sheriff says a 16-year-old girl is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland.More >>
Police say a stray bullet hit a woman who was picking up a child at a Virginia elementary school.More >>
