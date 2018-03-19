Concord baseball sweeps West Liberty

The Concord baseball team picked a pair of wins against Wheeling Jesuit in their Mountain East series opener on Sunday. They returned home on Monday to host West Liberty for another doubleheader. Concord took care of game one 3-0 and rallied back in game two with a 6-5 victory. The Mountain Lions improve to 10-6 on the season. Next up, they hit the road to take on Urbana on Saturday.