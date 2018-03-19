Business students learn importance of integration, practice - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Business students learn importance of integration, practice

By James McDowell, Multimedia Journalist
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVVA) -

With graduation for seniors only a couple of months away, what exactly have the business students learned? And how do they plan on utilizing that knowledge?

Business professor David Hite says it seems a lot of students leave the area upon graduation. This is a condition he's hoping to remedy through integration and practice. "We recognize that we have a large amount of talent leaving the community. We want to try to keep students engaged in creating business; come up with business ideas that might really be able to stick."
Senior Stephen Collier is a sports management major. Having already interned with the Bluefield Blue Jays, he has a second internship lined up for this summer. "(I have) connections with Pulaski, and I really like how they were growing with their sports facility and business. I thought that would be a good opportunity, because I went to be the GM of a baseball team some day." 
Professor Hite says small businesses account for 80% of America's Gross Domestic Product. Freshmen Gavin Bauer says he is already in the process of starting his own business. "I just created a flier. It's on Facebook. It's called Gavin's landscaping. Mainly I just mow grass, edge, and weed-eat. I shovel snow. It's year-round care. This business class actually inspired me to start it." 
Business administration is the minor for senior Olivia Ray. Ray would love to do marketing, or start-up a business of her own. "I'm actually from Richlands, Virginia. I want to go back home and invest in the area, and grow it to where it needs to be."
 

