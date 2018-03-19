Former professor donates endowment to Bluefield College

A major announcement was made today at Bluefield College.The business school received a large gift from a donor.

Donald Caudill is a former professor of Bluefield College, who now works as a professor for a university in North Carolina. Caudill still has an affection for the school where he used to be a faculty member, which is why he made the donation. VP of Finance Ruth Blankenship says the donation will be put to good use. "Our school of business is located in the Science Center building. But long term planning... we hope to actually move the school into another facility on campus, that we hope to renovate. And it will be official space where you'll see Dr. Caudill's name on the wall, with the school of business name."

This donation will make the school of business the first endowed school at Bluefield College. "It will provide the resources that our school of business needs to be able to add additional faculty, to launch new academic programs, and to help in expansion of our facilities."

Bluefield College says the renovations for the new Caudill School of Business could possibly take a couple of years to complete.

