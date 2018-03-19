Cameras help stop littering in Tazewell

The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office is working on thirty areas identified as hot-spots for illegal trash dumping.

It is difficult to catch those who litter, and they are hoping to change that with the help of hidden cameras.

"This area here, people will back up to this point, and we've found household items, mattresses, aluminum siding, numerous tires -- anything and everything you can think of that's been thrown over the side," said Brian Hieatt, Tazewell County Sheriff.

A beautiful overlook now cluttered with debris. The Tazewell County Sheriff's Department has spent countless hours cleaning lookout areas.

Now they are hoping to stop the litterers in their tracks.

"The board of supervisors has money to be able to get a bunch of these cameras and place them around our county so we can identify whose out here throwing the trash out and be able to charge them," said Hieatt.

Prosecuting illegal trash dumping is difficult so these cameras will have stream live to sheriff's office.

"Whether they shoot it, try to steal it, however they try to damage, we will still have it," said Neil Turley, a Tazewell County Deputy.

They are hoping it decreases the amount of time they have had to spend on waste.

"It does take time in doing all that so we take that from someone that is patrolling the community area. And we have someone checking around neighborhoods, making sure no one is breaking in their homes, and when we have someone out here littering the area up, then we pull time away from that stuff because we're trying to catch these people," said Turley.

The problem is people are throwing away trash illegally when there are legal waste dumping areas, called transfer stations, all throughout the county.

"It helps the whole neighborhood you know," said Chuck Fisher, who works at a transfer station. "They throw everything in here, garbage and couches and chairs. Anything they can carry up that ladder, they can throw it in as long as they do it themselves."



