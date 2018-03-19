Cameras help stop littering in Tazewell

With graduation for seniors only a couple of months away, what exactly have the business students learned? And how do they plan on utilizing that knowledge?More >>
A major announcement was made today at Bluefield College.The business school received a large gift from a donor.More >>
Two freight trains collided and derailed shortly before midnight, injuring four people and igniting a fire that forced nearby residents to evacuate, authorities said Monday.More >>
An area of low pressure riding out of the TN Valley will bring periods of heavy rain Monday night- Tuesday morning, followed by a transition to snow Tuesday night...More >>
The lights at the Raleigh County Convention Center in Beckley were shining a bit brighter on Monday. Not only are the lights new, but just about everything above and below them.More >>
A telecommunications company says acts of vandalism disrupted service in three West Virginia cities, including interruptions to 911 centers.More >>
