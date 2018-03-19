Convention center finishes 2 million dollar renovation project

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The lights at the Raleigh County Convention Center in Beckley shined a bit brighter on Monday. Not only were the lights new, but just about everything above and below them.



The arena just underwent nearly two million dollars in renovations that started in 2016. The convention center has new lights, new locker rooms, new bathrooms, new shot clocks, a new heating system, new hoops, and even a new roof.



"We also just finished painting the seats away from that orange and green tone," said Andrea Akers, who oversees the convention center. "It looks neater and more modern."



The new arena lights were a gift from the Carter Family Foundation. The new locker rooms, hoops, and shot clocks were a gift from WVU Tech as their basketball team will be playing there. WVU Tech also paid to have the basketball court refurbished.

The Beckley Area Foundation (BAF) also helped with a $3,500 for a new oven. "We've had almost two million dollars spent over the last two years, trying to breath fresh blood into it. We've had a lot of help and it's coming along," added Akers.



The renovations were a joint effort by the City of Beckley, Raleigh County Commission, and Raleigh County Dept. of Education.





