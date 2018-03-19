Jennifer Roberts is a Multimedia Journalist for WVVA. She comes to the news team from Charlotte.

She graduated from Central Piedmont Community College with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Broadcasting and Production Technology. Her time was devoted to reporter internships with Spectrum News Charlotte and WTVI PBS Charlotte. She also anchored and reported for the student news show “CPCC Student TV.”

Jennifer received the CPCC Outstanding Student Award for the Broadcasting and Production Technology program and ranked on the President’s List with a 4.0 GPA. She was also inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Jennifer’s education started at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She received her BA in Fine Arts for dance performance and minored in Economics. She relocated to Atlanta, Georgia and New York City to pursue artistic opportunities. Notable credits on her resume include Cirque du Soleil, The New York Fringe Festival and The White House Easter Egg Roll.

Jennifer loves the southern West Virginia/northern Virginia area. Her passion for journalist is strong, as is her determination to be a good journalist. She loves all the people she’s met so far as a member of the WVAA News Team.

You can reach Jennifer at jroberts@wvva.com.